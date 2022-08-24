Facebook
SULC, BRCC to sign partnership agreement between law departments

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the institutions will hold a signing ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the SULC located at 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The law departments at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and the Southern University Law Center (SULC) are joining forces to create more opportunities for students.

The schools will sign a partnership agreement that focuses on removing barriers for BRCC students who want to enter the workforce and may need help with expungement services for prior justice related issues.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the institutions will hold a signing ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at SULC located at 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive.

School leaders say the agreement will also provide BRCC paralegal students with an experiential learning environment to develop their skills through opportunities at SULC.

