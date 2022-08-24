Southern kicker wants to improve on last year’s 75% success rate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the final days of Southern’s fall camp draw near, the kicking game for the Jags looks to build off last year’s success.

Southern placekicker Luke Jackson had a solid freshman season last year, making 75 percent of his field goals.

Six of those were from 40 yards or more. His longest boot of 2021 was from 49 yards.

Now, the sophomore from Bensalem, Pa. has bigger plans.

The biggest highlight of Jackson’s young college career so far was his 47-yard game-winning field goal against Alcorn State last October.

But there’s a new wrinkle to that moment. Robens Beauplan was the Braves’ punter last season.

The man nicknamed Mr. Goldenfoot now punts for the Jags. He is also Jackson’s holder.

