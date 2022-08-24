Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern kicker wants to improve on last year’s 75% success rate

Southern kicker Luke Jackson (42)
Southern kicker Luke Jackson (42)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the final days of Southern’s fall camp draw near, the kicking game for the Jags looks to build off last year’s success.

Southern placekicker Luke Jackson had a solid freshman season last year, making 75 percent of his field goals.

Six of those were from 40 yards or more. His longest boot of 2021 was from 49 yards.

Now, the sophomore from Bensalem, Pa. has bigger plans.

The biggest highlight of Jackson’s young college career so far was his 47-yard game-winning field goal against Alcorn State last October.

But there’s a new wrinkle to that moment. Robens Beauplan was the Braves’ punter last season.

The man nicknamed Mr. Goldenfoot now punts for the Jags. He is also Jackson’s holder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Kelly still hasn’t named LSU starting QB; players at other positions look to make big impacts
Dr. David Baker and Mike VII
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks after practice on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly - Aug. 23 (Full Interview)
Former LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre was a featured guest on Jacques Talk.
JACQUES TALK: Malachi Dupre