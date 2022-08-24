Pedestrian struck on Perkins Road
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Road near Meadow Park Avenue on Wednesday morning.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man reportedly jumped in front of a car.
The incident happened around 6:15 a.m.
Emergency responders confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be “moderate/stable.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.