Pedestrian struck on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Road near Meadow Park Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man reportedly jumped in front of a car.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m.

Emergency responders confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be “moderate/stable.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.