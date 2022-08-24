Facebook
Pedestrian struck on Perkins Road

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck on Perkins Road near Meadow Park Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man reportedly jumped in front of a car.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m.

Emergency responders confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be “moderate/stable.”

