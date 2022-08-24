Metro Council passes ordinance banning camping on public grounds
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council passed an ordinance making it illegal for people to camp or set up a tent on a right-of-way.
The vote was seven council members in favor of the ordinance and five council members opposed it.
There is no jail time associated with this ordinance.
Penalties would be either a fine or community service.
There were many people who spoke for and against this ordinance and the impact it would have on the city-parish’s homeless community.
