BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council passed an ordinance making it illegal for people to camp or set up a tent on a right-of-way.

The vote was seven council members in favor of the ordinance and five council members opposed it.

RELATED: Metro Council introduces ordinance to crack down on homeless camps

Metro Council passes ordinance banning camping on public grounds. (WAFB)

There is no jail time associated with this ordinance.

Penalties would be either a fine or community service.

There were many people who spoke for and against this ordinance and the impact it would have on the city-parish’s homeless community.

WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have the latest on 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.