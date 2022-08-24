Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property.

”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more of my yard and my fence is gonna be in the ditch after while,” said Thomas.

The canal is now filled with overgrown trees. Thomas said he called the city and even received a work order, but nothing has happened.

”My worry is, I have four small kids that play in the backyard and in this front yard. I’m afraid that something’s gonna get one of my kids,” said Thomas.

The same canal across the street is clear and water is flowing. A spokesperson for the city said the work is coming.

”We have this scheduled in the coming months. I should say several months out probably before we can get on in there and address it. We will address it,” said Mark Armstrong, Chief Communications Officer for East Baton Rouge Parish.

Armstrong explained work on this type of ditch can only be done during a dry season, meaning all the rain we have been getting will delay the project.

