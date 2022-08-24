LWC hosting resume writing workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need help writing a resume, there is an opportunity to get the assistance you need.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a resume writing workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 starting at 4 p.m.

The workshop will take place at Fairwood Library located at 12910 Old Hammond Highway.

Organizers say you can learn how to create and style different resume formats to impress future employers.

