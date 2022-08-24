Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO: Woman wanted for battery, unrelated drug charges after Rosewood Street shooting

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning on Rosewood Street.
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified a person believed to be connected to a shooting investigation.

According to LSPO, an arrest warrant was issued for Shelby Perritt on a charge of aggravated second degree battery.

Perritt is also wanted on unrelated drug charges, authorities stated.

LSPO deputies are investigating after a shooting left one person injured Monday morning on Rosewood Street.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.

“One male victim was transported to a local hospital for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should contact LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Organizers say you can learn how to create and style different resume formats to impress future...
LWC hosting resume writing workshop
If you have framed photographs, use a matte between the frame and the photograph to prevent the...
How to store and protect family treasures during hurricane season
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 24
Heavy rain threat continues with flood watches for some
Vince's Liquor Store on Scotland Avenue in Baton Rouge
‘We’re not playing:’ Baton Rouge liquor store facing pressure to close amid recent crime outside business