Kelly still hasn’t named LSU starting QB; players at other positions look to make big impacts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly somewhat repeated on Tuesday, Aug. 23, what he said just four days earlier, that LSU hasn’t chosen a starting quarterback yet but it should come soon.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks after practice on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Whether it’s Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier behind center, sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers appears ready to give opposing defenses matchup problems and have a big season.

On the defensive side of the ball, sophomore Maason Smith continues to draw praise, as his impact this year could be massive.

