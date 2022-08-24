Heavy rain threat continues with flood watches for some

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No significant changes are expected today with rounds of showers and t-storms, some locally heavy, continuing to impact the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 24 (WAFB)

A Flood Watch is in effect through 7 PM tonight for areas near and north of the state line.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) also has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for most of our area.

Otherwise, clouds and rainfall will continue to keep daytime temperatures below normal, with highs in the mid 80s.

If you’re looking for a break from the rainy pattern, our 10-day outlook doesn’t offer a whole lot of hope.

Rains are expected to be widespread again on Thursday and potentially locally heavy at times. WPC has a Level 1/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for all of our viewing area. Highs will again range from the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances only see a very slight decrease, to around 70%, for the weekend, but they may become a little more focused during the afternoon hours and not quite as long in duration.

With a little more sunshine, highs could climb to around 90 degrees on any given day. While the heavy rain threat should lessen some, any slow-moving storms will be capable of producing several inches of rain in a couple of hours.

No significant relief is expected into next week, with the forecast keeping rain chances in the 60%-70% range. Highs will continue to stay a little below normal, ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.

The WPC 7-day rainfall outlook continues to show an additional 3″ to 5″ of rain on average through next Wednesday morning, with locally higher amounts possible. If those amounts pan out, Baton Rouge could end up with double-digit rains for the month and among our 10 wettest Augusts on record.

Elsewhere, the tropics are starting to come to life as we track a pair of features today. Of most immediate concern is a tropical wave approaching the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has development odds at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. Conditions may become a bit more favorable for development by the weekend and into early next week. Additionally, a tropical wave set to emerge from Africa is given a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

