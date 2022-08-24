EBRSO searches for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who allegedly robbed the Circle K on O’Neal Lane early Monday morning, Aug. 15.

According to EBRSO, the cashier told detectives that an unknown man entered the service station just before 4 a.m. and lingered until all customers left. Then, the man went up to the counter and demanded the cashier “give him all the money.”

Seeing a gun in the man’s jacket pocket, the cashier handed cash over to the suspect, who then fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying the man responsible for this armed robbery. Anyone with information should call (225)389-5064.

