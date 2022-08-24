Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 24, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022:

If you think traffic on I-10 in Baton Rouge is bad now, strap yourself in because it’s likely to get a lot worse. DOTD gave an update on its I-10 widening project for lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol this morning. Chris Rosato was there to catch what was said.

A former employee with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said enough is enough and decided to call it quits just a few months ago. She claims there was more value put on closing cases than caring for children. Scottie Hunter investigates.

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Madison Avenue in Baton Rouge. Miranda Thomas has the latest on the investigation. CLICK HERE for more.

The LSU Police Department is asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder. CLICK HERE for more.

Many student loan borrowers are getting some help. President Joe Biden announced they can get up to $20,000 of their federal loan canceled. People in the Baton Rouge area are wondering how much assistance they’ll receive. Kellie Sanchez spoke with some loan borrowers and economics professors about the administration’s plan.

A grand jury indicted a Baton Rouge police officer accused of sexually harassing a Southern University student during a traffic stop, according to court records. The officer has now been fired from BRPD, a spokesman confirmed. CLICK HERE for more.

Are you feeling weak, having trouble sleeping, or dealing with blurry vision? All these symptoms could be a sign you’re not getting enough vitamin C. Tisha Powell explains how to get enough vitamin C, D, and E in a Smart Living report. CLICK HERE for more.

Residents in one Central neighborhood hope a pipe-cleaning project will prevent flooding. Today, crews focused on Northwoods to clean out clogged pipes. Breanne Bizette spoke with neighbors about some of their past flooding problems.

