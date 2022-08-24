Borrowers react to partial student loan debt forgiveness

BATON ROUGE, La. - “It’s just never-ending, you know? I mean, it almost seems like we’re just kind of drowning in this never-ending debt that just keeps piling on, piling on, piling on,” Stephen Geist said.

Geist borrowed more than 200 thousand dollars for his degrees, so he’s thankful for the help from the Biden administration in paying off some of his federal student loans.

“It’s just another expense, I’ve already got to pay a mortgage, I’ve got to pay the outrageous electricity bills we’re facing,” Geist says.

Associate dean of the College of Business at Southern University, Derrick Warren, said the move will help the economy.

“I think that it will help our economy because it will push those dollars. It’s not as if it’s just going away, those dollars would go back to those individuals and I think eventually that would go back into our economy and help us speed economic recovery,” Warren said.

But some think it is unfair to taxpayers who already paid off their loans, did not attend college, or did not take out loans.

“When I look at that, I no longer have any student loan debts, I did graduate from school with student loan debt, which I eventually paid off because I was working as soon as I graduated from college. I think that it is part of our social obligation and it’s in a way, to me, it’s the right thing to do for the business itself is to help, to give a helping hand to those who need it today,” Warren said.

Geist said students need to understand the responsibility of taking out a loan.

“I think that it needs to start in high school. There needs to be more education on the way that loans work and the way that these particular loans work. And there also needs to be more emphasis on the fact that you don’t have to go to college to make a name for yourself,” Geist said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.