Are you eligible for student loan relief?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Millions of Americans will soon be able to apply for a portion of their student loans to be forgiven.

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24, plans for his administration to offer student loan relief to eligible borrowers.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced plans for his administration to offer student loan relief to those borrowers who need it most, according to the White House. (WAFB)

RELATED: Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

The Biden Administration said borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year can qualify for $10,000 of their student loans to be canceled.

Borrowers who were Pell Grant recipients, and who earn less than $125,000 a year, will be eligible for an additional $10,000 of relief ($20,000 in total), added the Biden Administration.

In addition to the debt cancellation, Biden also said he is extending the pause on all federal student loan payments through the end of 2022.

According to the White House, more information about how borrowers can claim their relief will be available in the coming weeks. In the meantime, borrowers can sign up at StudentAid.gov/debtrelief to be notified when this information is available.

RELATED: Borrowers react to partial student loan debt forgiveness

The White House reports that, according to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly all Pell Grant recipients come from families with incomes of $60,000 or less. And although the cost of college has skyrocketed, federal support has not kept pace.

Student Loan Data (White House)

Student Loan Data (White House)

The department of education estimates that nearly 90 percent of debt cancellation benefits will go to borrowers who earn less than $75,000, according to the White House.

Student Loan Data (White House)

For full details about the Biden Administration’s plans for student loan relief, click HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.