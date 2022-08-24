Alternating closures coming to La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge

The following information is from the Department of Transportation and Development.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that La. 1 northbound and southbound will have alternating left lane and right lane closures near the Intracoastal Bridge beginning on Friday, August 26, 2022, and will continue through Saturday, September 10, 2022. The closures will take place nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

This closure is needed to install catch basins, subgrade preparation, and asphalt paving.

DOTD appreciates your patience, and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

