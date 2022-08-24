Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 injured in BR shooting, officials say

According to emergency responders, one person is in critical condition and the other person’s...
According to emergency responders, one person is in critical condition and the other person’s injuries are unknown.(WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Two people are reportedly injured from a shooting that took place Wednesday, August 24, on Madison Avenue near N. 28th Street.

According to emergency responders, one person is in critical condition and the other person’s injuries are unknown.

Officials say the coroner’s office has been notified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

HRRR - Future SAT/RAD
Localized flooding concerns to end the week
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who allegedly robbed the Circle...
EBRSO searches for armed robbery suspect
Closed
Alternating closures coming to La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge