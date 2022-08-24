2 injured in BR shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. - Two people are reportedly injured from a shooting that took place Wednesday, August 24, on Madison Avenue near N. 28th Street.

According to emergency responders, one person is in critical condition and the other person’s injuries are unknown.

Officials say the coroner’s office has been notified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

