Two public open houses happening this week to discuss latest road projects in the Capital City

East Baton Rouge officials are holding a public open house on Tuesday, August 23 to discuss the...
East Baton Rouge officials are holding a public open house on Tuesday, August 23 to discuss the Hennessy-Perkins Connector project approved in 2018.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many road projects are in the works in the Capital City. East Baton Rouge officials are holding a public open house on Tuesday, August 23 to discuss the Hennessy-Perkins Connector project approved in 2018. The idea is to create a guaranteed access point to the health care district by building a railroad underpass.

“What these open houses are is an opportunity for the people who live in that area, who have businesses in that area that want to come in and go beyond the website, which is very good, ask some questions really get an idea of what we’re doing,” said Mark Armstrong, Chief Communications Officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “This is also the time to give public comments because the final designs are necessarily complete.”

Armstrong said the project is significant because if there’s ever a train that may be blocking access, emergency vehicles will still be able to get through.

It will take you around the intersection at Essen and Perkins and will relieve congestion. They are also improving the bicycle and walking paths.

The public open house is happening Tuesday at the Kenilworth School from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Right now, there are more than 70 projects through MOVEBR including the Nicholson Segment 1 Project.

That project proposes to widen a segment of the roadway from a 2-lane to a 4-lane with a divided highway. This will also have walking and bike paths on either side of it, increasing the capacity and making it safer.

The city is asking you to come out to the open house on Thursday, August 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It’s happening at the Thrive Academy Gymnasium on Brightside Dr.

“We’re really getting into high gear on some of these projects,” said Armstrong. “You’re seeing more and more of these open house meetings so in the coming years you’re going to see more and more construction on these projects happening in East Baton Rouge Parish. So I really encourage the public to stay in touch with what’s going on because MOVEBR is going to be touching every part of this parish.”

You can learn more on their website here.

