Suspect sought for stealing three Michael Kors bags from gas station, Tangipahoa sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NATALBANY, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that they are trying to identify a suspect that allegedly stole three Michael Kors purses valued at $300 apiece from a gas station in Natalbany.

The owner of the Best Stop on Whiskey Lane said that his mother was working the register when the suspect, an unknown white male, grabbed the purses, which were sitting on a display next to the entrance.

The store owner told the sheriff’s office that the man fled out the door and drove off in a white van in the parking lot.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

