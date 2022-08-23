Facebook
Portion of La. 1 in Plaquemine to temporarily shut down for repairs Tuesday night

Road closed graphic.
Road closed graphic.(MGN/ Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The left lane southbound of La. 1, between La. 77 and Meriam Street in Plaquemine, will shut down temporarily for repairs, DOTD announced.

The right lane will remain open.

Temporary repairs will begin on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The lane will re-open on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The lane will be closed to traffic until further notice.

The closure is needed in order to repair the roadway due to a sinkhole that formed.

According to officials, the sinkhole was caused by a leaking sewer pipe.

The lane will likely close again on Saturday, Aug. 27, when permanent repairs are schedule to begin.

The lane should re-open later that day, DOTD stated.

Permit load restrictions during the closures will be up to 12 feet wide and no heavy loads; anything over, please contact the permit office.

