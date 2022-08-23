More storms ahead, flood watches possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rounds of showers and t-storms will continue to plague the area in the days ahead, with bouts of heavy rainfall possible.

While there are currently no watches in place, the National Weather Service has indicated flood watches may be necessary in the next day or so. The upside to all of the rain is that temperatures will continue to trend below normal for late August.

Today could see several rounds of showers and t-storms impacting the area as a disturbance slowly moves west-to-east across the Deep South. Nearly everyone gets at least some rain today, with storm chances posted at 90%.

An earlier start to the rains means that highs will only reach the mid 80s for much of our area. And we’ll monitor the potential for locally heavy rain, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for most of us, with a 2/4 (slight) risk just northwest of Baton Rouge.

The song remains the same into Wednesday, with widespread rainfall, some of which could get an early start. Highs will again top out in the mid 80s as we keep an eye on the potential for some heavy downpours. WPC again has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for most, with a 2/4 (slight) risk just northwest of Baton Rouge.

Slightly drier air may attempt to filter in from the north by late in the week and into the weekend, but the emphasis is on ‘slightly.’ Rain chances are still posted around 60%-70% through the weekend, with a somewhat later start and a little more sun allowing highs closer to 90 degrees. And it looks as though good rain chances will continue into much of next week.

The 7-day rainfall outlook from WPC continues to suggest that totals of 3″-5″ will be common through next Tuesday morning. And, of course, locally higher amounts are a very real possibility. That’s why our local National Weather Service indicates that flood watches may be necessary at some point.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor a tropical wave over the open Atlantic. Development odds are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. And while not highlighted by NHC just yet, there are some indications we may have to keep an eye on a separate tropical wave moving into the Caribbean in the coming days for potential development.

