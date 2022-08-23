Metal detectors to be placed in Assumption Parish schools

Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish ordered 15 metal detectors as part of one initiative they are implementing to upgrade safety around schools.

Around 900 students attend Assumption High School and on a large open campus, security and safety are important.

“You just don’t know where your threat may come from, so I think installing metal detectors is just one more layer of school safety that we can do,” explains Assumption Superintendent John Barthelemy.

Barthelemy purchased 15 walk-through metal detectors from Garrett Metal Detectors, a company out of Texas. It’s part of the safety plan school leaders worked on over the summer.

The plan also includes tightening up entrances and changing locks.

“Obviously school safety is a hot topic across our country, but also from a school safety standpoint. When we look at crisis management, I think as school system leaders, you always have to constantly look at ways we can improve,” adds Barthelemy.

The goal is to have one metal detector at each primary school and two detectors at every middle and high school. School leaders also plan to use detectors for sporting events.

The school district purchased the detectors for $40,000, thinking the machines would be installed in time for the fall semester.

“Actually, we are waiting on some information from the company that we ordered them from, as far as the processing of our order and the delivery,” says Barthelemy.

When WAFB sat down with Superintendent Barthelemy, he still had not heard back from the company after multiple calls and emails.

When WAFB reached out to Garrett Metal Detectors. They provided us with this statement:

Garrett has seen a flood of orders from school districts committed to improving their security. While we cannot comment on specific customers, we can confirm that our production facility is in full production and working overtime to support efforts to make our schools more secure.

Barthelemy later told WAFB the company got back to him this afternoon and let him know the 15 machines he ordered will be in sometime next week.

In addition to the walk-through detectors, the district also ordered several hand-held metal detector wands. WAFB reached out to other school districts in our area. West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana already have detectors and hand-held wands at their schools.

