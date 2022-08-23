Facebook
LSU’s Jay Johnson introduces 2 new additions to coaching staff

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson finished his first season in Baton Rouge with a trip to the NCAA Regionals before eventually falling one game short of the NCAA Super Regionals with a loss to Southern Miss.

Coach Johnson then saw two coaches leave the program after one season and he immediately went to work adding two big names to his staff in former Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, who left midseason to join the Tigers.

The other big name that Jay added to his staff was former Duke assistant coach Josh Jordan who was a former National Assistant Coach of the Year and helped lead the Blue Devils’ baseball program to unprecedented success.

“Coach Pollard and Josh did an unbelievable job at Duke. You know, you think Duke you think Coach K in basketball, and all that type of stuff, but you’re talking about a baseball program that’s had three top ten recruiting classes in a row, head coach Johnson said about Jordan.” “And been in two Super Regionals in the past four or five years and then started basically from scratch.”

