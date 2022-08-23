Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Malachi Dupre

Former LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre gives his take on the state of the new Tigers.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Malachi Dupre played in 36 games with 19 starts in three years with the LSU Tigers.

He opted to skip his final season of eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft where he was selected in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers.

He finished his LSU career with 98 receptions for 1,609 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dupre earned second team All-SEC honors as a junior in 2016 and was named to the Freshman All-SEC in 2014.

He had five 100-yard receiving games during his career.

