Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Harness your inner fitness: No negative self-talk

Americans are always searching for ways to lose weight and get healthy.
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Americans are always searching for ways to lose weight and get healthy. But what if the key to success isn’t challenging your body but relaxing your mind?

Running, biking, and lifting are all great ways to stay in shape. But research shows inner fitness may also be an important part of good health. It involves focusing energy on your emotional well-being rather than performing a physical exercise or following a diet.

Simply monitoring how you talk to yourself is one way to improve your inner fitness. David Baker, Ph.D., LLC, Psychotherapist, says, “Negative self-talk is a problem every day and on a daily basis because it shapes our identity. It becomes who we are.”

If you struggle with negative self-talk, try replacing negative thoughts with reasonable ones. But first, identify the harmful voice that’s speaking to you. Baker explains, “We don’t just want to replace it, we want to ask: ‘Why are you here?’”

Mindfulness meditation is another way to improve your inner fitness. Studies show it can lower blood pressure, improve sleep, reduce chronic pain, and lower the risk of anxiety. Mindful eating which involves tracking your feelings and habits around food can help you lose weight and keep it off.

And yoga, which uses movement, breathing, and meditation, has been shown to reduce stress, improve flexibility, boost immunity, and lessen anxiety.

Meditation and yoga classes are frequently offered at local recreation centers or health clubs. You can also check out different apps. Some popular ones are: Calm for Meditation and Glo for Yoga.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Baton Rouge General and East Baton Rouge Parish Schools are teaming up for a new school-based...
EBR school-based clinic allowing for less time away from school for kids, more convenience for caretakers
Our Lady of the Lake has become the first level one trauma center in the Baton Rouge area and...
OLOL becomes first Level 1 trauma center in BR area
New Baton Rouge General school clinic comes to Claiborne Elementary
New Baton Rouge General school clinic comes to Claiborne Elementary
New Baton Rouge General school clinic comes to Claiborne Elementary