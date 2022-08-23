Facebook
EBRSO arrest man with fentanyl near child inside vehicle

EBRSO Narcotics division conducted a month-long investigation that led to the arrest of a man...
EBRSO Narcotics division conducted a month-long investigation that led to the arrest of a man in possession of 17.2 grams of fentanyl with his child who was left inside a vehicle unattended and unrestrained with the drugs.(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing drug and other charges after fentanyl and his unattended child were found inside his vehicle.

EBRSO Narcotics Division reported Terelle Willis, 29, AKA “Self Made Shark,” was arrested after a month-long investigation. Deputies added the fentanyl was near his child, believed to be around a year old.

Terelle Willis AKA "Self Made Shark"
Terelle Willis AKA "Self Made Shark"(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to investigators, Willis was taken into custody inside a grocery store while the child remained in the vehicle. They said the arrest was the result of a month-long investigation involving several agencies. They added the fentanyl was found inside a seat pocket near the child.

Willis is charged with four counts of distribution of Schedule II narcotics (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (oxycodone), possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics (xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia, CDS in the presence of a minor, and child desertion.

Officials said the investigation involved several drug buys of fentanyl from Willis. They added search warrants were obtained for several locations. Along with EBRSO SCAT, K-9, and EBRSO Intelligence agents executed the warrants and seized:

  • 17.2 grams of fentanyl
  • 4 pounds of marijuana
  • 18 dosage units of Oxycodone
  • 14 dosage units of Xanax
  • Taurus .45 caliber handgun
  • 3 digital scales
  • Pill press
  • Blender with fentanyl residue
  • Documented currency utilized in the controlled purchases

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division also executed a search warrant in reference to this investigation. They seized marijuana and fentanyl, as well as around $4,700 in cash.

According to EBRSO, the child was released to the family and DCFS was notified.

