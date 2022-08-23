EBRSO arrest man with fentanyl near child inside vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing drug and other charges after fentanyl and his unattended child were found inside his vehicle.

EBRSO Narcotics Division reported Terelle Willis, 29, AKA “Self Made Shark,” was arrested after a month-long investigation. Deputies added the fentanyl was near his child, believed to be around a year old.

Terelle Willis AKA "Self Made Shark" (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to investigators, Willis was taken into custody inside a grocery store while the child remained in the vehicle. They said the arrest was the result of a month-long investigation involving several agencies. They added the fentanyl was found inside a seat pocket near the child.

Willis is charged with four counts of distribution of Schedule II narcotics (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (oxycodone), possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics (xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia, CDS in the presence of a minor, and child desertion.

Officials said the investigation involved several drug buys of fentanyl from Willis. They added search warrants were obtained for several locations. Along with EBRSO SCAT, K-9, and EBRSO Intelligence agents executed the warrants and seized:

17.2 grams of fentanyl

4 pounds of marijuana

18 dosage units of Oxycodone

14 dosage units of Xanax

Taurus .45 caliber handgun

3 digital scales

Pill press

Blender with fentanyl residue

Documented currency utilized in the controlled purchases

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division also executed a search warrant in reference to this investigation. They seized marijuana and fentanyl, as well as around $4,700 in cash.

According to EBRSO, the child was released to the family and DCFS was notified.

