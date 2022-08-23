EBR school-based clinic allowing for less time away from school for kids, more convenience for caretakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General and East Baton Rouge Parish Schools are teaming up for a new school-based clinic this school year.

“When I came on at the school, the school definitely had a lot of absentees,” said Sabrina Honor, Principal of Claiborne Elementary.

She said this was due to COVID and other illnesses.

“So if they have chronic issues, the school nurses we’ll give medications for that,” said Dr. Desi Valentine with Baton Rouge General. “But if they have any acute sickness, whether its a cold, cough, upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, sprains, bruises, cuts, we see them for all of that.”

Valentine is one of the physicians that sees students every Monday.

After their check-up, she checks in with their parents.

“The earlier you can start the kids seeing the doctor, for one it makes them get used to the doctor, they’re more comfortable with it, they know what to expect when they come, and then it helps with us getting their vaccinations on time,” said Valentine.

“This is a game changer for our parents,” said Honor. “Right now they don’t have to miss work or the kids can be able to get physicals for sports.”

The school-based clinic visits are at no cost to families and are covered by most insurance. Caregivers can opt-in by filling out a consent form for their child to be seen. Doctors can also phone in prescriptions to the local pharmacy.

“Once everyone is engaged in learning and able to come more frequently, it’s not only going to bring up academic scores, but it’s also going to help socially and emotionally because your needs are met,” said Honor.

Teachers can get checked out as well. Leaders said it’s still important to check in with your doctor’s office but said this will make things easier for working parents.

