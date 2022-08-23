Facebook
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane.

Deputies reported “there was a domestic situation in which one individual shot the other in the leg.”

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to EBRSO.

The shooting is still under investigation.

