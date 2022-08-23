Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Day after no-show in court, suspect pleads not guilty in deadly crash

The man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car after leading police on a high-speed...
The man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Baton Rouge in April, finally showed up to court Tuesday.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Baton Rouge in April, finally showed up to court Tuesday.

Darrien Rogers was a no-show at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse Monday, Aug. 23, where he was scheduled to be arraigned for the charges he’s facing. That resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

RELATED: Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said the judge presiding over the case did not hold Rogers in contempt of court.

Rogers reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges he’s facing, which include manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer, red light violation, and driving on the wrong side of the highway.

According to someone who was inside the courtroom, Rogers’ attorney said his client forgot about the court date Monday.

Rogers is accused of speeding more than 120 miles per hour through a red light and crashing into Sherell Weston, 49, which eventually led to her death back on Saturday, April 30.

“Now they see that Mr. Rogers is not responsible. He’s not holding himself accountable and he didn’t come to court. So, I’m going to say that they’re definitely going to do something about it now. I would hope, I would definitely hope so,” said Sheretta Warren, the sister of the victim, on Monday.

RELATED: Family honors memory of Sherell Weston

The next motion hearing for the case is set for October 5.

Darrien Rogers will remain out of prison until trial for now as he was able to pay part of the $62,000 bond issued to him back in May of this year.

RELATED: Family grieves as suspect accused of ramming car into their mother’s vehicle bonds out of jail

WAFB reached out to the attorney representing Rogers to get his side of the story, but he did not respond to a request for comment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Judge denies restraining order in lawsuit against the state
Judge denies restraining order in lawsuit against the state
Metal detectors to be placed on Assumption Parish schools
Metal detectors to be placed in Assumption Parish schools
The left lane southbound of La. 1, between La. 77 and Meriam Street in Plaquemine, will shut...
Portion of La. 1 in Plaquemine to temporarily shut down for repairs Tuesday night
Drivers can expect a full closure of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish between 6 a.m. on...
Construction begins on EBR safe room for first responders