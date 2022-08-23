Day after no-show in court, suspect pleads not guilty in deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Baton Rouge in April, finally showed up to court Tuesday.

Darrien Rogers was a no-show at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse Monday, Aug. 23, where he was scheduled to be arraigned for the charges he’s facing. That resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said the judge presiding over the case did not hold Rogers in contempt of court.

Rogers reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges he’s facing, which include manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer, red light violation, and driving on the wrong side of the highway.

According to someone who was inside the courtroom, Rogers’ attorney said his client forgot about the court date Monday.

Rogers is accused of speeding more than 120 miles per hour through a red light and crashing into Sherell Weston, 49, which eventually led to her death back on Saturday, April 30.

“Now they see that Mr. Rogers is not responsible. He’s not holding himself accountable and he didn’t come to court. So, I’m going to say that they’re definitely going to do something about it now. I would hope, I would definitely hope so,” said Sheretta Warren, the sister of the victim, on Monday.

The next motion hearing for the case is set for October 5.

Darrien Rogers will remain out of prison until trial for now as he was able to pay part of the $62,000 bond issued to him back in May of this year.

WAFB reached out to the attorney representing Rogers to get his side of the story, but he did not respond to a request for comment.

