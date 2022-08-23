CRIME STOPPERS: Officials asking public for help in solving 2018 homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four years after his death, investigators and family members are still searching for answers as to who is responsible for taking Jamison Tate’s life, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Officials say Tate, 21, died after being shot on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Highway.

RELATED: Man reportedly shot and killed at Port Royal Apartments identified

Anyone with information about this investigation that could help bring closure to Tate’s family should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.