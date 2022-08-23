Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials asking public for help in solving 2018 homicide

Jamison Tate and his daughter
Jamison Tate and his daughter(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four years after his death, investigators and family members are still searching for answers as to who is responsible for taking Jamison Tate’s life, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Officials say Tate, 21, died after being shot on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Highway.

Anyone with information about this investigation that could help bring closure to Tate’s family should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

