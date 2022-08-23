Facebook
Construction begins on EBR safe room for first responders

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews have now started working on a new East Baton Rouge Parish safe room.

The new facility will serve as a staging area for emergency workers during national disasters and a training center throughout the year.

“The safe room training center provides the opportunity for all East Baton Rouge Parish public safety personnel to stage and collaborate for the best possible outcomes,” said EMS administrator Michael Denicola.

The safe room will make up around 16,580 square feet and will be able to house around 700 emergency crews during a natural disaster.

Large-scale training exercises will also be an important part of the new facility.

“I’m confident the training center will also boost morale, retention, and recruitment of our public safety personnel, rooted in respect and regard for the communities they serve,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

According to leaders, FEMA is funding most of the $6.6 million project. However, EMS will provide 25% matching funds.

Construction on the safe room and training center is expected to take about a year.

