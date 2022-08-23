Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 23, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Aug. 23, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Tuesday, August 23, 2022:

Family members still in mourning are reaching out to bystanders who tried to help their son who died in a fiery car crash in April. They say they found a woman in the comments section of our Facebook post about the crash. Kellie Sanchez has the story. CLICK HERE for more.

There’s an update in the federal lawsuit between Louisiana and attorney Ron Haley over moving some juvenile offenders to Angola. Chris Rosato has the latest on the legal battle.

Heading back to school this year, many education leaders are putting safety at the top of their list. In Assumption Parish, the superintendent wanted to have metal detectors put in every school building by the start of the school year but they have not come in yet. Breanne Bizette sits down with Supt. John Bartholemy to talk about it.

Rain chances will remain likely through the next three days, as pockets of heavy rain will lead to localized nuisance-type flash flooding. Jay Grymes has your full weather forecast. CLICK HERE for more.

