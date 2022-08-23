Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area during job fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there’s a chance for you to get hired.

Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.

GPS Hospitality is hosting its annual job fair to hire full time and part time managers and crew members on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Hiring managers will be on site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews.

No appointment is necessary and organizers say qualified candidates could be hired on-the-spot.

To apply, text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or CLICK HERE to find restaurant locations, open positions, or apply online. You can stop by any GPS Hospitality restaurant on August 23 to apply in person.

Area locations include:

12424 Plank Road - Baker

4951 Florida Boulevard - Baton Rouge

8915 Florida Boulevard - Baton Rouge

5353 Plank Road - Baton Rouge

3100 Highland Road - Baton Rouge

6244 Airline Highway - Baton Rouge

2192 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard - Baton Rouge

7515 Guy Drive - Baton Rouge

2810 Scenic Highway - Baton Rouge

7638 Perkins Road - Baton Rouge

7004 Siegan Lane - Baton Rouge

5119 Jones Creek Road - Baton Rouge

3530 Harding Boulevard - Baton Rouge

9827 Bluebonnet Boulevard - Baton Rouge

10130 Coursey Boulevard - Baton Rouge

108 East Rushing Road - Denham Springs

31706 LA Highway 16 - Denham Springs

27818 Juban Road - Denham Springs

13455 Highway 73 - Geismar

1946 W. Highway 30 - Gonzales

404 Airline Highway - Gonzales

14280 Greenwell Springs Road - Greenwell Springs

24630 Highway 1 South - Plaquemine

2850 South Westport Drive - Port Allen

4383 LA Highway 1 South - Port Allen

17082 Airline Highway - Prairieville

27931 Walker South Road - Walker

