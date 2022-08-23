Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area during job fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there’s a chance for you to get hired.
Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.
GPS Hospitality is hosting its annual job fair to hire full time and part time managers and crew members on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Hiring managers will be on site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews.
No appointment is necessary and organizers say qualified candidates could be hired on-the-spot.
To apply, text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or CLICK HERE to find restaurant locations, open positions, or apply online. You can stop by any GPS Hospitality restaurant on August 23 to apply in person.
Area locations include:
- 12424 Plank Road - Baker
- 4951 Florida Boulevard - Baton Rouge
- 8915 Florida Boulevard - Baton Rouge
- 5353 Plank Road - Baton Rouge
- 3100 Highland Road - Baton Rouge
- 6244 Airline Highway - Baton Rouge
- 2192 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard - Baton Rouge
- 7515 Guy Drive - Baton Rouge
- 2810 Scenic Highway - Baton Rouge
- 7638 Perkins Road - Baton Rouge
- 7004 Siegan Lane - Baton Rouge
- 5119 Jones Creek Road - Baton Rouge
- 3530 Harding Boulevard - Baton Rouge
- 9827 Bluebonnet Boulevard - Baton Rouge
- 10130 Coursey Boulevard - Baton Rouge
- 108 East Rushing Road - Denham Springs
- 31706 LA Highway 16 - Denham Springs
- 27818 Juban Road - Denham Springs
- 13455 Highway 73 - Geismar
- 1946 W. Highway 30 - Gonzales
- 404 Airline Highway - Gonzales
- 14280 Greenwell Springs Road - Greenwell Springs
- 24630 Highway 1 South - Plaquemine
- 2850 South Westport Drive - Port Allen
- 4383 LA Highway 1 South - Port Allen
- 17082 Airline Highway - Prairieville
- 27931 Walker South Road - Walker
