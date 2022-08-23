Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area during job fair

Hiring managers will be on site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews.
Hiring managers will be on site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there’s a chance for you to get hired.

Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.

GPS Hospitality is hosting its annual job fair to hire full time and part time managers and crew members on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Hiring managers will be on site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews.

No appointment is necessary and organizers say qualified candidates could be hired on-the-spot.

To apply, text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or CLICK HERE to find restaurant locations, open positions, or apply online. You can stop by any GPS Hospitality restaurant on August 23 to apply in person.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW RESTAURANT LOCATIONS, OPEN POSITIONS AND APPLY ONLINE.

Area locations include:

  • 12424 Plank Road - Baker
  • 4951 Florida Boulevard - Baton Rouge
  • 8915 Florida Boulevard - Baton Rouge
  • 5353 Plank Road - Baton Rouge
  • 3100 Highland Road - Baton Rouge
  • 6244 Airline Highway - Baton Rouge
  • 2192 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard - Baton Rouge
  • 7515 Guy Drive - Baton Rouge
  • 2810 Scenic Highway - Baton Rouge
  • 7638 Perkins Road - Baton Rouge
  • 7004 Siegan Lane - Baton Rouge
  • 5119 Jones Creek Road - Baton Rouge
  • 3530 Harding Boulevard - Baton Rouge
  • 9827 Bluebonnet Boulevard - Baton Rouge
  • 10130 Coursey Boulevard - Baton Rouge
  • 108 East Rushing Road - Denham Springs
  • 31706 LA Highway 16 - Denham Springs
  • 27818 Juban Road - Denham Springs
  • 13455 Highway 73  - Geismar
  • 1946 W. Highway 30 - Gonzales
  • 404 Airline Highway - Gonzales
  • 14280 Greenwell Springs Road - Greenwell Springs
  • 24630 Highway 1 South - Plaquemine
  • 2850 South Westport Drive - Port Allen
  • 4383 LA Highway 1 South - Port Allen
  • 17082 Airline Highway - Prairieville
  • 27931 Walker South Road - Walker

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 23
More storms ahead, flood watches possible
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial...
Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom
Darrien Rogers
Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court
A carjacking and shooting victim's wife says her wounded husband shouldn't be forgotten amid...
‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now