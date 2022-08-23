Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

AG Jeff Landry looks to intervene in lawsuit over red grouper fish quotas

(pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting involved in a legal battle over recreational fishing in the state.

He has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging a National Marine Fisheries Service rule that deals with quotas for Gulf of Mexico red grouper fish.

The rule increases the red grouper quota for recreational fishermen while decreasing the quota for commercial fishermen, according to Landry.

Landry’s office says commercial fishermen have filed a lawsuit looking to challenge the new rule. He says he wants to intervene in the lawsuit to “continue fighting to ensure Louisiana remains the sportsman’s paradise for all who live and visit here.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Construction begins on EBR safe room for first responders
SULC student organization focusing on education in prison
SULC student organization focusing on education in prison
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting took place in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street,...
BRPD: Suspect accused of firing at officers
Harness your inner fitness: No negative self-talk