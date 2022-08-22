Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft

BATON ROUGE, La. - Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine’s on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12.

According to detectives, the suspects entered the store at 4 p.m., loaded a Stihl pressure washer and a Milwaukee blower-trimmer combo package into a shopping cart without paying.

Walker Police are asking for your help in identifying (Walker Police)

The two individuals reportedly exited the store through the garden center and loaded the items into a dark colored, 4 door Nissan pickup truck leaving Stine’s parking lot.

The items taken from the store are reportedly valued at $1,010.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the men or the truck , please contact Walker Police at (225)664-3125.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (225)344-STOP (344-7867) with any information.

