Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft
BATON ROUGE, La. - Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine’s on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12.
According to detectives, the suspects entered the store at 4 p.m., loaded a Stihl pressure washer and a Milwaukee blower-trimmer combo package into a shopping cart without paying.
The two individuals reportedly exited the store through the garden center and loaded the items into a dark colored, 4 door Nissan pickup truck leaving Stine’s parking lot.
The items taken from the store are reportedly valued at $1,010.
Police ask that anyone who recognizes the men or the truck , please contact Walker Police at (225)664-3125.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (225)344-STOP (344-7867) with any information.
