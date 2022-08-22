U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recognizes National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dangerous synthetic opioid, known as fentanyl, has been a growing concern for many across the country, and right here in our area. It is why the drug enforcement administration is recognizing

National fentanyl awareness and prevention day. Tonja Myles is a peer support recovery specialist here in Baton Rouge.

“From the curb to the countryside, from Hollywood St to Highland Road. It is affecting everyone and so we must get the message out to everyone that fentanyl is deadly and could cost you your life,” said Tonja Myles, a Peer Support Recovery Specialist.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), more than 107, 000 people died from drug overdoses last year.

There are resources available to help people overcome their addiction before it turns deadly.

“So, if someone who is having an issue with opioids or fentanyl, now that there is a medication and that is their choice that they can take because a lot of times people are like, I just don’t like the withdrawals, it’s too hard to get off of,” said Tonja Myles.

Months ago, Myles kicked off a new campaign called ‘Save Our Summer’, where the goal was to increase outreach and awareness efforts in hot spots around the parish.

