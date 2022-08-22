Suspect taken into custody after overnight shooting on Cadillac Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect was taken into custody on Monday morning following an overnight shooting on Cadillac Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody in the 5000 block of Packard Street.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed a shooting took place on Cadillac Street, not far from Ford Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police say they responded to reports of an individual at someone’s door.

Once authorities arrived, the individual allegedly began running and firing shots.

All officers were uninjured, police confirmed.

Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

