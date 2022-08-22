Suspect sought after shots fired on Cadillac Street; No officers injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting took place in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street, not far from Ford Street.

Police say they responded to reports of an individual at someone’s door.

Once authorities arrived, the individual allegedly began running and firing shots.

All officers are uninjured, police confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing as the search for the individual continues, police stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

