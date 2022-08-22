State Rep. apologizes after arrest for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At 2 a.m. Sunday, State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested by Louisiana State Police.

He was pulled over for allegedly doing burnouts and driving while intoxicated on East Boyd Drive near LSU. After several field tests, he was later taken to LSU Police Department for a breath test which troopers say he failed. He was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, issued a summons, and released.

“It’s serious business, and we all know that drunk driving contributes to accidents and occasionally deaths on the road. “When a lawmaker is caught doing it, it adds to the concern that the people that are leading us are not doing the right thing,” said political analyst Jim Engster.

Engster says the state representative’s decision was a bad one. And although Selders put out an apologetic statement on social media following the incident, Engster thinks it was not enough.

“Quite often we know lawmakers and others in the public eye don’t like to admit they made a mistake. But he made a big one, and he needs to take full account of what he’s done,” Engster added.

But with that being said, Engster does not believe this will hurt Selders politically.

“I don’t think this will affect him. We’ve had lawmakers in the past who have had incidents like this. In my day as a young reporter, I recall a lawmaker hitting 13 cars on Spanish Town road. A few years later, he was running for Attorney General, chief law enforcement officer in the state of Louisiana,” Engster recalled.

And neither does state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D), who works closely with Selders at the legislature.

“I do not. I do not think that it does, because this is not the first representative to have a DWI. In fact, there were some who had multiple DWI’s. There are two sides to every story, and I believe that after Rep. Selders presents his side, I think that everything will be fine,” Rep. Marcelle explained.

Below is the statement Rep. Larry Selders put out on social media:

On Saturday night, I was stopped by the Louisiana State Police and subsequently charged. I hold the trust of my family and constituency in high regard and remain committed to maintaining that trust. As a father and husband, I personally understand the importance of driving safely. And as a public servant I take the responsibility to keep my community safe seriously. Let me be clear, I am committed to making better decisions and I also encourage the community at large to use this as an example to do the same. I am humbled by the outpouring of support and I ask for your prayers for my family during this time.

