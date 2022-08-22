Facebook
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week

(Robert Streeter)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week.

Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has a drive-thru concept backed by former NFL Quarterback, Drew Brees and Walk-On’s founder, Brandon Landry.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE MENU.

Thursday’s opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, which begins at 9:45 a.m.

The first 100 guests will receive a pair of Smalls Sliders’ orange slides. The slides are only given out during opening day and caused lots of excitement at the three other locations opened this year, the company says.

This is Smalls Sliders’ fifth location with another 42 units in the pipeline.

As part of their community outreach initiatives, Smalls Sliders will host a Smalls Act of Kindness kick off with charitable partner, Special Olympics at a later date.

There are two Small Sliders locations in Baton Rouge; one at 7610 Bluebonnet Blvd. and another located at 4343 Nicholson Dr.

