Silliman gets past Columbia in season opener

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WAFB) - It’s time for the start of high school football in south Louisiana and season No. 33 of Sportsline Friday Nite, which kicks off right after the Saints-Chargers preseason broadcast on Friday, Aug. 26.

One of the teams in our area got the jump on everybody else when Silliman visited the Cougars of Columbia Academy, Miss. on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Wildcats were able to rally for the 11-8 win in its MAIS season opener.

