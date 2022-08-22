Facebook
Silliman gets past Columbia in season opener

One of the teams in our area got the jump on everybody else when Silliman visited the Cougars of Columbia Academy, Miss. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WAFB) - It’s time for the start of high school football in south Louisiana and season No. 33 of Sportsline Friday Nite, which kicks off right after the Saints-Chargers preseason broadcast on Friday, Aug. 26.

The Wildcats were able to rally for the 11-8 win in its MAIS season opener.

The Wildcats were able to rally for the 11-8 win in its MAIS season opener.

