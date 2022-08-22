Facebook
Person taken into custody after shots fired on Cadillac Street

The person was taken into custody in the Zion City neighborhood.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was taken into custody Monday morning after a shooting overnight on Cadillac Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the individual was taken into custody on Packard Street in the Zion City neighborhood, just after 6 a.m.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed around 2:45 a.m., a shooting took place on Cadillac Street, not far from Ford Street.

Police say they responded to reports of an individual at someone’s door.

Once authorities arrived, the individual allegedly began running and firing shots.

All officers were uninjured, police confirmed.

Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

