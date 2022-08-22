OLOL becomes 1st level 1 trauma center in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake has become the first level one trauma center in the Baton Rouge area and only the third medical facility to receive the distinction in Louisiana.

The American College of Surgeons is responsible for awarding the distinction to medical facilities.

“This is great news for the capital region which cares for a large population of our state,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. “Lives will be saved as Louisiana’s largest hospital is now recognized as having the ability to provide care for the most critically ill trauma patients.”

For the past nine years, Our Lady of the Lake operated as a level two trauma center. The hospital is known for taking in patients injured in crashes, falls, natural disasters, and more. According to OLOL, their facilities treat more than 1,400 patients every year.

The hospital’s medical director said they’ve employed the number of nurses and doctors typical for a level one trauma center for some time. But they’ve now added research and education systems to improve the care that patients receive.

