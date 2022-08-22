No serious injuries in crash involving school bus, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking into a crash involving a school bus and one other vehicle on Monday, Aug. 22.

Police say the crash happened on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Justice Avenue.

According to police, there were no serious injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.