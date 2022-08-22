More rain ahead, heavy at times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our rainy pattern shows no signs of breaking anytime soon, with numerous showers and t-storms expected through the upcoming week. If anything, the potential for locally heavy rainfall looks as though it will increase a bit through midweek. Most of our area is likely to see several inches of rainfall over the next 7 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 22 (WAFB)

For today, isolated showers and t-storms early will become widespread during the afternoon hours. Clouds and rainfall are expected to keep highs in the upper 80s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 22 (WAFB)

The Weather Prediction Center has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted for most of our area today, with a Level 2/4 (slight) risk just to our northwest.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 22 (WAFB)

No significant changes are expected through midweek, although it does appear as though the potential for locally heavy rainfall may trend a bit higher on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additionally, rains on those days may get an earlier start, helping to keep highs in the low to mid 80s for some neighborhoods. WPC has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted once again for most of our area on Tuesday, with a 2/4 (slight) risk just to the northwest.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 22 (WAFB)

By Wednesday, all of our area falls under the 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 22 (WAFB)

The extended forecast shows some hints that moisture levels may see a slight decrease late in the week and into the weekend, but it won’t be nearly enough to result in a significant drop in rain chances. Daily storm chances will still run at least 50%-60%, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. And it looks as though elevated rain chances will continue into at least the first part of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 22 (WAFB)

In terms of rain amounts, WPC currently shows average totals of 3″-5″ across our area over the next 7 days, with the lower totals generally closer to the coast. Locally higher amounts are almost a certainty and we’ll have to monitor the potential for at least some street flooding almost daily wherever stronger storms and heavier rains develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 22 (WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic. Development odds are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook. Some of our guidance indicates it may take a while for this system to organize, with perhaps a better chance as it eventually gets farther west in the Atlantic. Fortunately, there are no tropical threats closer to home over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 22 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.