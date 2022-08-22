Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say

(Hammond Fire Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside.

Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count each of aggravated arson, aggravated animal cruelty, violation of a protection order, and criminal trespass.

The Hammond Fire Department responded to a house fire in the late evening of Saturday, Aug, 20, in the 4300 block of Billville Rd.

Investigators say the dog alerted the two sisters of the fire. Both girls were able to escape the home, but the dog did not.

Deputies said the fire was intentionally set at the front door of the home.

After a brief search of the area, Johnson was located and taken into custody. He was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The SFM thanked the Hammond Fire and Police departments, as well as the community, for their partnership in closing this case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital
next 2 days
Daily rain almost a certainty this week
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
Sergio Flores
EBRSO: Suspect arrested after climbing through car window with a knife then demanding money and beer