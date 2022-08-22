Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car after leading police on a high-speed chase earlier this year in Baton Rouge was a no show in court Monday.

A warrant has now been issued for Darrien Rogers’ arrest after he failed to show up for his arraignment at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

“I guarantee you that law enforcement is actively looking to locate him at this time,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Rogers is accused of speeding more than 120 miles-per-hour through a red light and crashing into 49-year-old Sherell Weston, which eventually led to her death back on Saturday, April 30.

“This is one (a case) that has caught the community’s attention and surely ours,” said Moore.

Back in May, Rogers was booked into prison on charges of manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer, red light violation, and driving on the wrong side of highway. Judge Beau Higginbotham set his bond at $62,000, and records show Rogers bailed out hours later.

“Once he (Rogers) is apprehended and brought to court or (he) turns himself into court, then the court will decide whether to hold him in contempt of court or revoke his bond. So, the court has different options at its disposal,” said Moore.

WAFB obtained the surveillance which shows the moment Rogers was taken into custody seconds after the deadly crash happened.

The family of Sherell Weston put up a cross at the corner of Fuqua Street and Scenic Highway back on May 14, which is the place where she took her last breaths.

There are still questions on if Rogers was involved with the car stunts that took place after the Garth Brooks concert.

Weston had a dream of opening her own funeral home.

This is a developing story. WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ will have more on 9News at 6 and 10.

