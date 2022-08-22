Facebook
LSU RB John Emery Jr. suspended first 2 games

LSU will be without running back John Emery Jr. for the season opener against Florida State or the home opener against Southern.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Destrehan running back was hit with a two-game suspension, stemming from academic issues that sidelined him in 2021.

The situation puts more urgency for Brian Kelly and the Tigers to get the ball into the hands of wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

