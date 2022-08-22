LPSO: man injured in Rosewood Street shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning on Rosewood Street.

According to LPSO, deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.

“One male victim was transported to a local hospital for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should contact LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

