Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO: man injured in Rosewood Street shooting

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning on Rosewood Street.

According to LPSO, deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.

“One male victim was transported to a local hospital for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should contact LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
Police say the crash happened on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Justice Avenue.
No serious injuries in crash involving school bus, police say
Blood supply falls nearly 50%, Vitalant says
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, August 22
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, August 22