Investigation underway into BRPD officer’s use of force after downtown fight

An investigation is underway into a BRPD officer's use of force after a fight in downtown Baton Rouge.
By Kevin Foster
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has confirmed the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating what led to one of their officers using a taser to break up a fight.

In a video obtained by WAFB, the officer appears to use a taser once while responding to a scene on Third Street.

The video begins with an altercation breaking out between several men in an area occupied by nightclubs and bars. Nearly a minute after the video begins, a Baton Rouge police officer is seen walking up to the men and screaming “back up” as he draws his taser.

After one of the men attempts to kick someone on the ground, the officer fires his taser and the man falls to the ground.

The Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP raised concerns about the officer’s use of force in this incident. Specifically, the group’s president says the officer attempted to punch one of the men after he was already restrained. In a statement shared on the NAACP Facebook page, the group’s president said members took part of a conversation with BRPD’s leadership.

A Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) spokesman said none of the officers involved in the situation were on leave as the investigation continued Monday morning, Aug. 22. The spokesman could not immediately say if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

