Hooters announces NIL deals with LSU Offensive Linemen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hooters has announced new NIL deals with several LSU football players.

Kimo Makane’ole, Lanson Smith, Fitzgeral West, Miles Frazier, Marcus Dumervil, Xavier Hill, and Kardell Thomas are all LSU offensive linemen who signed on with the new deals.

The players will have a role on the company’s social media accounts and will visit restaurant locations. Under the new deals, the athletes will also make money off of their names, images, and likeness.

The NIL deals also involve players from Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others.

Hooters has more than 400 locations worldwide including restaurants on College Drive and Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. There is also a Hooters location in Denham Springs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.