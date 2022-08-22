Gas leak closes part of Centurion Avenue in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Centurion Avenue near Marc Antony Drive in Baton Rouge could be closed for hours because of a gas leak.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a mower struck a four inch main in the area off O’Neal Lane.

Entergy is on the scene working to make repairs.

There is no danger to the public or injuries at this time, according to officials.

However, the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.